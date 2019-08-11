|
|
WELLS, III, Jerry Kaye Age 29, passed away July 21st, 2019 in Lebanon, Ohio. A memorial service will be held August 16th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Impact Church, 645 Oak Street, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Jerry was born on June 28th, 1990 in Cincinnati to Julie Terry-Cooper and Jerry Kaye Wells, Jr. Jerry was a Union Carpenter out of local 182 in Dayton, Ohio. He was in an apprenticeship program in Monroe, Ohio at Carpenters & Millwrights Training Center. He was also in College at Cuyahoga Community College. Anything he set his mind to he could accomplish. He had future goals and dreams of becoming a Journeyman and opening his own business. Jerry is survived by his parents, Julie Terry-Cooper and Jerry Kaye Wells Jr.; sisters, Nicole Gannon, Madison Sexton and Alyssa Adkins; his brothers, Thomas Gannon III and Jonathon Sexton; his fianc?, Jessica Brown (Stacy) and step-daughter, Jazmin Stacy. Surviving grandmother, Nancy Sexton and step-grandfather, Tim Todd; a niece and many cousins. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Shelia Wells and grandfather Jerry Kay Wells, Sr. Jerry was a loving, devoted step-father, fianc?, brother, son, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend too many.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019