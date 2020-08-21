1/
Jerry Wetzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WETZEL, Jerry Age 82, of Germantown, passed away August 19, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton, OH. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Forest and Mabel (Best) Wetzel, graduated from Middletown High School in 1956, and received his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Jerry was a lifetime member of the First Church of God in Germantown, retired from Miamisburg Mound (EG&G) and after his retirement he volunteered as an EMT for the Germantown Rescue Squad and also Hospice of Middletown. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Weisenberger) and 3 siblings. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Raymond) McClain, Thomas (Rebecca) Wetzel, and Diana Wetzel; grandchildren, Julie Powell, Jenny McClain and Leanne Groach, and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 am at the First Church of God in Germantown, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 5-7 PM. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arpp & Root Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved