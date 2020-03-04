|
WILLIAMS, Jerry 83 of Kettering, passed away February 29, 2020 at . Born in Middletown, OH on New Year's Day 1937, Jerry was the son of the late Bennett Williams and Mable Long Williams Clark. He is predeceased by his brother James Williams (Barbara) and survived by his step-brother: Dale Ledford of Middletown, step-sister Linda Hillard of Winchester, KY, and half-brothers David Clark of Dayton, Larry Clark of Centerville, and Linda Eldred of Dayton. A 1955 graduate of Trenton High School, always physically strong and mentally alert, Jerry lettered in basketball and was an exceptional varsity baseball player. In his senior year he was scouted by the Boston Red Sox but decided upon a higher calling. Jerry was always inspired by the brave young men who fought to keeps his country safe, and shortly after high school he proudly joined the Marine Corps where he again excelled at anything he was given to do. Jerry was always a solid and reliable man of great integrity with a "can do" attitude and it served him well in the military Corporal Williams left the Corps after his four years of honorable service and went immediately to work as an apprentice plumber with his uncle, Pappy Long, at Arco Plumbing. After years of diligent back-breaking work, starting out with a pick-up truck and a bucket full of crescent wrenches, Master Plumber Jerry Williams soon had his own business, Williams Brothers Plumbing with his brother Jim, plumbing high quality homes all over the Miami Valley. Helping him start and develop this successful enterprise was his loving wife of almost 60 years, Naomi Carpenter Williams who carries on as the head of a very remarkable family; son Craig Williams (Kimberly Marciano) of Florence, KY, daughter Dana Ashley (Greg) of West Carrollton, daughter Jamie Borondy (Jon) of Bellbrook. Jerry was especially proud of his nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren who were never far from his side at the joyful gatherings at Pappaw and Mammaw's house. The Williams family are active members of Bethel Community Church of Xenia where Jerry's presence and skills will be missed. Jerry led an exceptional life bringing joy to everyone he encountered and no one ever loved the Lord or his family more than our beloved husband, father, Pappaw and friend Jerry Williams. Semper Fi. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 5 from 5-8 PM with services Friday, March 6 at 1 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) with burial to follow the service at Bellbrook Cemetery. Pastor Josh Liming officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to or a , in Jerry's memory. To share a memory of Jerry of leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020