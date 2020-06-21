Jerry WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Minister Jerry Age 60, born in Wiesbaden, Germany, transitioned on June 17, 2020 in Columbus Ohio. Prior to his employment with the Supreme Court of Ohio, Director, and Facilities Management, he had many years of management experience with various employers, including, Fulton County of Atlanta, GA, Montgomery County, General Motors, Dayton Power & Light and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Minister Williams loved the Lord and was a member of Oakley Full Gospel Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio. Prior church memberships include Phillips Temple CME Church in Trotwood, Ohio, Omega Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio and First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. He served in facilitation of Sunday school activities, Men's ministry, intercessory prayer and involved in outreached ministry. Minister Williams graduated from Wayne High-School in Huber Heights, Ohio in 1978. His academic credentials include an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Dayton, and master's degree in general administration from Central Michigan University. Minister Williams was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was a family man and enjoyed spending quality time with family. In addition to volunteering at the Dakota Center helping underprivileged children. He was also involved in youth coaching for basketball, soccer, and martial arts. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and studying Tai Chi. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis Williams III. He is survived by his mother, Eva Williams and wife, Amanda Williams; daughters & sons-in law, Victoria & Justin Gist, Monifa & Terrell Merriweather of GA; brothers and sisters, Johnny & Lisa Williams of Springfield OH, Morty & Bonita of VA, Amy Williams & Robert Anthony Boyd of Dayton, Kim Williams-Osborne & Craig Osborne of WA and Hope Williams of NC; 3 grandchildren, Julien, Roman and Reagyn Gist; a host of nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends. He was loved and will be truly missed. A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum in Dayton. A walk-through viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.