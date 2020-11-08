1/
Jerry WILLIS
WILLIS, Jerry Wayne

Jerry Wayne Willis, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on

November 1, 2020, at age 81. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Annie (Rasnic) Willis, his wife of 59 years, Linda Rhea Willis, and three brothers, Lee, Jimmy, and Banner.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Golden, Rodna (Steve) Pitts, and Gregory (Elizabeth) Willis; sister, Wanda and brother Donnie; grandchildren, Jonas, Sean, Mitchell, Sydney, Ryan and Colin; great-grandchildren, Kiah, Athena and Noah. Jerry will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, friend and neighbor. He enjoyed traveling and being

surrounded by family and friends. His kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all. A funeral service for Jerry will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. In memory of Jerry, donations may be made to VITAS Community Connection (Hospice), 3055 Kettering Blvd Ste. 400, Moraine, OH 45439.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
