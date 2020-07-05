ZIMMERMAN, Jerry "Z-Man" Age 79, of Dayton, crossed the finish line on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Leonard CHI Living Community. He was born July 23, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Helen Zimmerman. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Diane Baird. Jerry is survived by three children: daughter, Michelle Lee (Jeff) Briggs; son, Mark Thomas (Lindsay) Zimmerman and daughter, Nicole Lynn (Brandon) Bodlak; brother, Tom Zimmerman; sister, Roseann Zimmerman; two grandsons, Asa Bodlak and Nick Kerr; granddaughter, Jenna Briggs; two nieces, Stephanie (Phil) Marchal and Julie (John) Werling and their families. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. He was a 1959 graduate of Chaminade High School and a Navy veteran who served his country from 1960-1966. For more than twenty years he worked in advertising with the Sun Sentinel Newspaper. Jerry was also known as "Z-Man" amongst his closest family and friends. He was a little league umpire for twenty-five years in North Lauderdale. Z-Man was a huge sports fanatic and coached soccer, baseball, and football throughout his life. In his spare time he could also be found listening to music, playing cards or bingo, and enjoying strawberries on a summer day. Jerry was known as a gentle giant. He was loving, kind, and generous. His family loves him very much and he will never be forgotten, only dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, Miamisburg American Legion, Miamisburg Senior Center or Moraine Senior Center. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am - 9:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 9:00 am. The Family requests that the graveside service remain private. To share a memory in the family guest book, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com