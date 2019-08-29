|
CLARK, Jerusha Age 30, passed away August 23, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Celebration of Life 10AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH, where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Jerusha's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019