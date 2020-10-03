1/1
Jess Cancino
CANCINO, Jess Bocanegra Age 87 of Riverside, passed away quietly in his sleep on Friday, September 25, 2020. Jess was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amparo, of 65 years. He is survived by his sister, Mary; his children Kim, Laura, Steve, Kathryn, Kevin and Mark; fifteen grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A man of strong faith, he served his church for over 30 years and was a member of VFW 657, where he served as Chaplain. Jess, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather loved his family and was always so proud when they all came together for celebrations. There were so many memorable experiences in his life. After serving five years in the Navy, and twenty years in the Air Force, where he received a Bronze Star for heroism, he continued his career at Children's Medical Center. Loving and giving, Jess was always eager to help others whenever he could without expecting anything in return. Whether it was working the concessions at school games, where he earned the title Mr. Popcorn, helping the migrant workers, taking pizzas to the Veteran's Center with his VFW Unit, or working at Fifth-Third Field during baseball season. One of his greatest thrills was dressing as Santa Claus and seeing the joy on a child's face each Christmas. We are blessed to have been a part of his life, and to have had him in ours. Knowing he is spending an eternity of joy with his forever love Amparo, he will live in our hearts until we are all together again. A walk-through, social distancing visitation will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, located at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, at St. Helen's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Masks are required. Fond memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.TobiasFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Helen's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
