1/1
JESSE COFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COFIELD, Jesse Earnest Jesse Earnest Cofield, age 81, departed this life on September 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Jesse was the 7th of 13th children born to the late James "Elmer" Cofield and Louise Magby-Cofield. A loving family left to honor and remember him include his dedicated and loving wife of 56 years, Beverly Valree Cofield, 2 dedicated sons: Jesse E. (Machelle) Cofield Jr.; and Anthony K. (Nicole) Cofield Sr.; 1 brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A walk-through viewing will held at the funeral home Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020, from 4:00 7:00 PM. Facial masks are required. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be a private funeral services held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jesse's name to: Hospice of Dayton https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
11:00 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved