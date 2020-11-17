1/1
Jesse GOODPASTER Sr.
GOODPASTER, Sr.,

Jesse Mitchell

83 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family members by his side on November 13, 2020. Jesse was born in Menifee County, KY, on April 30, 1937, to George Lee and Sarah Goodpaster. He worked for Curtis Cash before being employed by GM/Delphi for over 35 years. He was a

member of Bethel Christian. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Susan Ann (Magill) Goodpaster. Jesse is survived by his son, Jesse M. Goodpaster Jr. (Linda); his daughters, Susan Phipps (Steve), Melissa Chandler (Tim), and Holly Shively (Randy). He has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be

remembered for his trips to the candy store, tremendous work ethic, enjoyment of Joe's Pizza, and his love for Annie and their family. There will be no services at this time, due to the COVID pandemic.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
