MACKEY III, Jesse Age 68, departed his earthly home unexpectedly, Feb. 21, 2020. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Jesse II and Lillian, son Tommy Mackey -Hill, brother Thomas Mackey, sisters Jeanne (Mackey) Butler and Patricia (Mackey) McCray, and Nephew Thomas Mackey. Jesse graduated from Colonel White High School in 1969. He attended ITT Technical School where he studied Electronics. He leaves to cherish his Loving Memory, son Tico Mackey-Hill, grandchildren; Ish-Allah Hill, Elijah Hill, Tavion Hill, Diamond Hill & Zariah Hill; Brothers, Robert Mackey, Roger (Patricia) Mackey, Christopher Mackey & Kirby (Patty) Mackey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and childhood friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service, Monday, March 16, 11:00 am, Maranatha 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, Pastor Truman L. Martin, D.D.S., officiant.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020