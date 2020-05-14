|
MILLER, Jesse E. Age 85, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Hamilton Branch of where he had been a patient for one week. He was born October 18, 1934 in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1953. Jesse served in the U.S. Army. He was a production worker at Crystal Tissue for 35 years retiring in 1997. He enjoyed working in the yard and feeding the squirrels. Preceding him in death were his beloved grandmother who helped raise him, Frances Louise McGlaughlin Craig; his parents, Lester and Mildred M. Craig Miller; four sisters, Marilyn DePalma, Margaret Arlene Shrout, Ruth Frances Federle and Alma Miller; and two brothers, Melvin Craig Miller and Morris Wade Miller. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet G. Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Butler County Memorial Park, Garden of the Good Shepherd, Trenton, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Please observe the social distancing as recommended by the State of Ohio. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Branch of , 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020