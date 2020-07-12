Jesse MYERS

1/
MYERS, Jesse W. Age 38, of Middletown, unexpectedly passed away due to a traffic accident Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Pauline Brogan, and uncle, Kenneth Brogan. Jesse is survived by his mother and step-father, Kathy and Terry Callahan, and father, Jerry (Yolanda) Myers; siblings, Donna, Jerry Jr., and April; special nephew, Christian; grandpa, Robert Brogan; aunt, Karen Brogan; and many more family and friends. He was a Ford Mustang enthusiast and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Jesse enjoyed listening to music, riding motorcycles, and playing video games with his nephew. He also owned a plumbing and electrical business. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14 from 5-7PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM on Wednesday, July 15 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. www.BalesFH.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
