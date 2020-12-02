1/1
Jesse RAMSEY
1929 - 2020
RAMSEY, Jesse Lee

Jesse Lee Ramsey, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at home. He was born in Newport,

Tennessee, on February 20, 1929, the son of Bulow & Bertie Mae (Ramsey) Shelton. He was a member of the

Victory Temple in Fairborn.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly (Crawford)

Ramsey; children Sherryn Cohron, Michael Ramsey, Robin Fancher, Rhonda Ramsey,

David Ramsey and Becky Thompson; grandchildren Heather Christoff, Michelle Meadows, Jeremy Culbertson, Stephanie Cohron, David Ramsey Jr., Vincent Ramsey, Danny Proffitt, Tracy Mastin, Jon Thompson, Sarah Kindell, Hollan Ramsey, Austin Fancher, Ayrington Fancher, Irene Tran, Jermaine Fancher, Emma Echtenkamp and John Michael Ramsey;

numerous great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Cates and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Karen Proffitt; grandchildren Jessica Fancher and Nigel Williams; great-great-granddaughter Mavery Thompson; brothers Frank, Dean, John and Ed; and sisters Pearl, Betty and Francis.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral

service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City
DEC
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City
Funeral services provided by
Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
