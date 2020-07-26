1/1
Jesse RUSSELL
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
RUSSELL, Jesse A. Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1937, in Maryland, KY, the son of the late Dow and Lila (nee Sutton) Russell. Jesse retired from Ford Motor Co. after many years of service. He was married to Lynna Sue Russell and she preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by two sons, Jacob (Jessica) Russell and Darrel Russell; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Jesse was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:30PM. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral
01:30 PM
Webster Funeral Home
JUL
29
Burial
Butler County Memorial Park
