Jesse SMITH
SMITH, Jesse Dale

85, of Dayton, succumbed from COVID-19 on November 26, 2020, at the Dayton VA

Medical Center. He was born December 9, 1934, in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, to the late Thomas "Keller" and Martha "Mae" (Ward) Smith. He worked

27 years at Dayton Press

(Mc Calls) and later at NCR World Headquarters. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Norma "Evelyn" English Emmons; brother Marvin "Carl" Smith. Left behind to cherish his

memory are his children, Jessica Singer and Elbert Smith;

2 grandsons,Benjamin (Cathy) Singer, Bradley Dale (Brenna

Arnold) Singer; 1 granddaughter, 4 grandsons, 1 stepgrandson and 1 stepgranddaughter; one brother, JC Smith of Bulls

Gap, TN; one sister-in-law, Ruth Plymail; and a host of relatives and good friends. Entombent of his remains at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, are pending. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
