85, of Dayton, succumbed from COVID-19 on November 26, 2020, at the Dayton VAMedical Center. He was born December 9, 1934, in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, to the late Thomas "Keller" and Martha "Mae" (Ward) Smith. He worked27 years at Dayton Press(Mc Calls) and later at NCR World Headquarters. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Norma "Evelyn" English Emmons; brother Marvin "Carl" Smith. Left behind to cherish hismemory are his children, Jessica Singer and Elbert Smith;2 grandsons,Benjamin (Cathy) Singer, Bradley Dale (BrennaArnold) Singer; 1 granddaughter, 4 grandsons, 1 stepgrandson and 1 stepgranddaughter; one brother, JC Smith of BullsGap, TN; one sister-in-law, Ruth Plymail; and a host of relatives and good friends. Entombent of his remains at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, are pending. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.