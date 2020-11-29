SMITH, Jesse Dale
85, of Dayton, succumbed from COVID-19 on November 26, 2020, at the Dayton VA
Medical Center. He was born December 9, 1934, in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, to the late Thomas "Keller" and Martha "Mae" (Ward) Smith. He worked
27 years at Dayton Press
(Mc Calls) and later at NCR World Headquarters. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Norma "Evelyn" English Emmons; brother Marvin "Carl" Smith. Left behind to cherish his
memory are his children, Jessica Singer and Elbert Smith;
2 grandsons,Benjamin (Cathy) Singer, Bradley Dale (Brenna
Arnold) Singer; 1 granddaughter, 4 grandsons, 1 stepgrandson and 1 stepgranddaughter; one brother, JC Smith of Bulls
Gap, TN; one sister-in-law, Ruth Plymail; and a host of relatives and good friends. Entombent of his remains at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, are pending. Please visitwww.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.