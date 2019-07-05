|
|
CALDWELL, Jesse T. Age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kettering Hospital. He was born in Lee County, KY, to the late Sarah (Williams) & William Caldwell. Jesse retired from ABF Freight after more than 25 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie I. (Jarnigan) Caldwell; a son, Jesse T. Caldwell, Jr.; and a sister, Iva "Louise" Smyth. He is survived by his son, George (Shirley) Dunaway; 3 grandchildren, Arnetta & Cynthia Dunaway and Ryan Caldwell; 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor (Ashleigh) Dunaway, Austen Dunaway, and Shane Whitt; his great-great-grandsons, Cayden Vines and Alton Dunaway; his brother, Jerry Caldwell; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 12 Noon, (1 hours prior to the Service), Monday, July 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6506 Gillen Lane, Miamisburg, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon, with Pastor Donald Bateman and Brother Vestor Smith officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 5, 2019