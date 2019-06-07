Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jessica CUNNINGHAM

Jessica CUNNINGHAM Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, Jessica Susan 27, of Springfield, passed away June 5, 2019. She was born October 5, 1991 in Springfield, the daughter of Lisa (Cost) Glass and Tommy Boggs. Jessica enjoyed camping, UFC boxing and she loved her many pets. She had been employed at Rudy's Smoke House. Survivors include her mother and father; Lisa and Steven Glass, three children; Allysia Glass, Richard Cunningham III and Emerson Glass, her grandmother; Darcy Cost, her grandpa; John Hawkins, siblings; Zach Boggs, Wesley Boggs, Jake Kelly and Megan Glass and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 7, 2019
