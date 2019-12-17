|
FOSTER, Jessica Renee Age 38 of Middletown, passed away December 12, 2019 at her home. She was born August 1, 1981 in Middletown, the daughter of Stanley C. and Evalee (Hollon) Wesseler. Jessica attended St. John XXIII, Bishop Fenwick High School and graduated from Wright State University. She is survived by her daughter, Kailey Verdin; her parents, Stan and Evalee Wesseler; nephews, Alex and Christian Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Foster in 2013. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday at the Holy Trinity Chapel with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019