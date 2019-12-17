Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica FOSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica FOSTER Obituary
FOSTER, Jessica Renee Age 38 of Middletown, passed away December 12, 2019 at her home. She was born August 1, 1981 in Middletown, the daughter of Stanley C. and Evalee (Hollon) Wesseler. Jessica attended St. John XXIII, Bishop Fenwick High School and graduated from Wright State University. She is survived by her daughter, Kailey Verdin; her parents, Stan and Evalee Wesseler; nephews, Alex and Christian Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Foster in 2013. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday at the Holy Trinity Chapel with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -