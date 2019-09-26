Home

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GOD'S WAY TRIUNE MINISTRIES
4544 Old Troy Pk
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
GOD'S WAY TRIUNE MINISTRIES
4544 Old Troy Pk.
1951 - 2019
Jessica HOLT Obituary
HOLT, Jessica M. Age 68 of Dayton, departed this life September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 at GOD'S WAY TRIUNE MINISTRIES, 4544 Old Troy Pk., with Pastor Jim Holmes, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Download Now