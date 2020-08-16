1/1
Jessica WAYMIRE
WAYMIRE, Jessica L. Age 35, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jessica was a Veterinarian Assistant at Cloud Park Animal Clinic. She is survived by her mother, Tamara S. Flaherty of Huber Heights; father, Richard Waymire of TN; maternal grandparents, Cleo & Jack Flaherty of Huber Heights; step-mother, Ammi Haacke; sisters, Abigail Harrell of IN and Carli Waymire of Beavercreek; uncles, Shane Flaherty of Huber Heights, Scott Flaherty & wife Kelly Basinger of TX and Doug Waymire of West Milton; nieces, nephews & many other relatives & friends. A Walk Through Visitation (Masks Required) will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with a Memorial Service at 7 PM. Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. In lieu of flowers, to support Jessica's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Our Farm Sanctuary, 6495 Agenbroad Road, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
17
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
