BENNETT, Jessie Ann Age 89, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Jessie was born on her family's farm in Lisbon, Ohio, on October 4, 1930 to Mary Frances and Alex Neff. She was the youngest of 13 children. Jessie graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1948. During her life, she was employed at Crowell-Collier, Credit Life, the Ohio Edison Credit Union, and the Springfield Education Credit Union. On June 16th, 1950, Jessie married the love of her life, Raymond Bennett. They went on to have three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jessie was a true matriarch of her family. Decade after decade, she hosted every family birthday and major holiday in her home, including her famous annual Red, White, & Blue party. She was a fabulous cook and baker, who enjoyed surprising loved ones with their favorite dish or treat. Jessie spoiled her grandchildren, filling their childhoods with summer camping trips, numerous sleepovers, and hours spent in her backyard, climbing trees and playing endless rounds of hide-and-seek. Jessie was also very social and enjoyed spending time with her many close friends, playing bingo, euchre, and gin rummy. Jessie is survived by her children, Blake Bennett, Nicki (Steven) Morgenstern, and Lorri St. Jean; grandchildren, Melanie (Harold) Schreck, Jeremy (Maxi) Tagg, Brandon Tagg, Chad and Jon Bennett, and David Morgenstern; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, and Natalie Schreck, and Max and Arya Tagg. She is also survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Frank Vecchio; her sister, Marjorie Lane; and her beloved dog, Gracie. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bennett; and her siblings Geraldine (Bea), Louise, Wilma, Alex Jr., Bud, Roger, plus five others who died in infancy. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 2, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 East High Street, Springfield, with services immediately following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Contributions in Jessie's memory may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice at https://www.communitymercyhospice.org/donate/ or by mail at Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 29, 2020