JONES, Evangelist Jessie L. 87, of Jefferson Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Jones; son, Thore' Jones; daughter, Sharon Leake; parents, Luther and Marie Campbell; eight siblings. She is survived by daughters, Linda Smith and Charlotte (Robert) Coleman; grandchildren, Carmen, Tiffany (Michael), Angelica, Marshall (Lakisha), Angelique (DeLante), Robert, Cayla, Edward; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Jeremiah (Maria) Campbell and Sherrylon Adams. Memorial service will be held 12 pm Friday, June 28, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Calling hour 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
