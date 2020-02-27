|
MASIONGALE, Jessie T. 88, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born February 16, 1932 in Picket County, Tennessee the son of the late Jessie & Francies (Easterly) Masiongale. He retired from General Motors. He is survived by his a two daughter, Debra Wehner & Nelda Garrett; two sons, Gary Masiongale & Jerry Masiongale; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Masiongale; five brothers, & four sisters. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Medway Baptist Church, 11027 Gerlaugh Rd., Medway, Ohio 45341. Funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020