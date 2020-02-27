Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Jessie MASIONGALE Obituary
MASIONGALE, Jessie T. 88, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born February 16, 1932 in Picket County, Tennessee the son of the late Jessie & Francies (Easterly) Masiongale. He retired from General Motors. He is survived by his a two daughter, Debra Wehner & Nelda Garrett; two sons, Gary Masiongale & Jerry Masiongale; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Masiongale; five brothers, & four sisters. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Medway Baptist Church, 11027 Gerlaugh Rd., Medway, Ohio 45341. Funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
