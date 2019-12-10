Home

McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Burial
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
281 Dayton Ave
Xenia, OH
Jessie Pennington Obituary
PENNINGTON, Jessie Irene Age 90, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, December 07, 2019. Jessie very much enjoyed being a wife and mother. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 95. Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Frank T. Miller and Minnie A. Burchell; husband of 51 years, Nathan E. Pennington; sister, Aline Miller; brothers, Frank T. Miller Jr. and William W. Miller; and son-in-laws Donald E. Murphy and Frank A. Crivello. Jessie is survived by daughters, Pamela S. Murphy and Ruth A. Crivello; son, Nathan E. Pennington and his wife Kim R. Pennington; grandchildren, Grace Crivello ( Darren LeCroix), Gina Claghorn (Wes), and Edward L.C. Murphy. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday December 14, 2019, at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, OH 45385. Burial will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, 281 Dayton Ave., Xenia. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5-7 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to the and/or . Online condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -