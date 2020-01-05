Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
401 Gramont Ave
View Map
Jessie WALKER Jr. Obituary
WALKER Jr., Jessie Departed this life December 31, 2019. Employed at Chrysler Air Temp more than 30 years. Preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Lucille Walker; 6 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by wife, Lillian Walker; daughter, Carla and son Jeffrey; sisters, Daisy Farris, Catherine Phelps, Gladys Jenkins and Roberta Walker; brothers, Robert (Betty), Leonard (Penny) and Lloyd (Jennifer) Walker; a host of family and friends. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Ave, with Rev. Bill Stringer, Sr., Officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
