WALKER Jr., Jessie Departed this life December 31, 2019. Employed at Chrysler Air Temp more than 30 years. Preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Lucille Walker; 6 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by wife, Lillian Walker; daughter, Carla and son Jeffrey; sisters, Daisy Farris, Catherine Phelps, Gladys Jenkins and Roberta Walker; brothers, Robert (Betty), Leonard (Penny) and Lloyd (Jennifer) Walker; a host of family and friends. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Ave, with Rev. Bill Stringer, Sr., Officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020