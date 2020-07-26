1/1
Jessie YELDELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YELDELL, Jessie M. Jessie M. Yeldell, 93, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by her daughters, Icie M. Evans and Annie (Yeldell) Kirk; daughters-in-law, Mary Evans and Diana Yeldell, and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Jessie was predeceased by first husband, Ike Evans, Sr.; second husband, Genie Yeldell, Sr.; sons, Ike Evans, Jr., Genie Yeldell, Jr. and daughter, Idnell E. Cortner. A viewing will be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory (2060 Germantown street, Dayton, OH 45417) on Monday, July 27, at 10 am. There will be a private funeral held in honor of Ms. Jessie. Masks are required at the viewing and funeral. www.lusain.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
10:00 AM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6869
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. E. Lusain Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved