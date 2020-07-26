Jessie YELDELL

YELDELL, Jessie M. Jessie M. Yeldell, 93, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by her daughters, Icie M. Evans and Annie (Yeldell) Kirk; daughters-in-law, Mary Evans and Diana Yeldell, and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Jessie was predeceased by first husband, Ike Evans, Sr.; second husband, Genie Yeldell, Sr.; sons, Ike Evans, Jr., Genie Yeldell, Jr. and daughter, Idnell E. Cortner. A viewing will be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory (2060 Germantown street, Dayton, OH 45417) on Monday, July 27, at 10 am. There will be a private funeral held in honor of Ms. Jessie. Masks are required at the viewing and funeral. www.lusain.com