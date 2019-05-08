BURCH, Jethro W. 84, of Springfield passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in his home. He was born January 17, 1935 in Van Wert County, OH the son of Jethro and Dorothy (Brown) Burch. Mr. Burch began working at Steel Products, then went to Navistar-International, retiring with 37 years of service. In his retirement, he worked at Walmart and Krogers. Jethro was a faithful member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and had sung in the choir. He is survived by his son Jeffery Burch; step children Jackie Brewton, Linda Hardy, Toni Brewton, Richard Brewton and Keith (Joyce) Brewton; sisters Lela Crawford, Kathy Jones, Carolyn and Lois Burch; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Geraline Burch; son Michael Burch; step son Leonard Brewton; sisters Barbara Long, Debbie Weiker and Betty Garnes. The service to honor Jethro's life will be Friday at 12 Noon in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. James Gavin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary