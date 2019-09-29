|
|
SHROUT, Jewel Burton Age 101 2/3. Died Sept. 26, 2019 at Mount Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. She was born Jan.10, 1918 in Adair County, KY to Alta (Burton) and John Wesley Burton. During WW II she worked at the Interstate Folding Box Co. but was a homemaker the rest of her life. She was a wonderful cook, traveled the USA and loved to square dance. She and Bacil were married for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Bacil Shrout, her parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister: Fred Burton, Velmer Burton, Sr., Harold Burton, George Leonard Burton, Earl Burton, Gerald Burton, and Irene Guinn. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Shrout McDade of Middletown, OH and one son, Floyd Kenneth Shrout of Bellefountaine, OH, 5 grandchildren: William Coning (Janet) of Gratis, OH, Ken Coning (Shelle) of Middletown, OH, Heather Brokamp (Allen) of Elkart, IN, Kyle Shrout of Carlisle, OH, and Kathy Edelen (Chris) of Cincinnati, OH; 6 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the personnel at Mt. Pleasant, Hospice, and Meals on Wheels for the wonderful care of their mother. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Major Jud Laidlaw officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 29, 2019