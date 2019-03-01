|
LEE, Jewell Age 87 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Lee, parents Walter and Cova Cantrell, son-in-law Jerry Halley, great-grandson Kurtis Morgan, brothers Walter Jr., Larry and Elmo, sister Marylou, son-in-law Jerry Halley, and brother-in-law Tony Letuli. She is survived by her daughter Linda Halley, granddaughter Michelle (Kent) Knoblauch, great-grandson Dakota Morgan, sisters Fran (Kermit) Collinsworth, Betty Letuli and Freida (David) Bolin, step-daughters Debbie Berry and Yvonne Raleigh, and numerous niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jewell had worked at Staco Electronics and owned and operated R & J Laundromat. She had been a member of Open Bible Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow in Bellbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019