O'BRIEN, Jewell M.



Jewell O'Brien died Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in 1923 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Glen and Ida Walley. On May 26th, 1946, she married Richard E. O'Brien in St Raphael Church in Springfield. The couple made their home there for 10 years before moving to Neenah, WI. Jewell is survived by two daughters: Cathy (Paul) Vanderheiden in Eau Claire and Theresa Pichelmeyer of New London, WI, one grandson Jacob Pichelmeyer of Manhatten, KS, and Tara Heindle of Appleton.



Jewell enjoyed sewing, playing golf and bridge. She was an avid reader and active for many years in various groups at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah where she was a member for 60+ years. Jewell raised her daughters and then worked at Self Service Oil (U-Pump) for eighteen years. She enjoyed seeing all the smiling faces each day!



The family would like to say a very special Thank You to all of the staff at Valley VNA Senior Care for caring for Jewell as if she was family. She loved you all and we could not be more grateful. We would also like to thank ThedaCare Home Care and Hospice for their care.



There will be a private service for Jewell on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The service will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service facebook page beginning at 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store