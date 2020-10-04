1/
Jewell Rex
REX (Morgan), Jewell B. Age 96, of Beavercreek, passed away at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Jewell was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Kettering and a member of the Greenmont Women's Club. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. Jewell was a devoted wife and mother, she loved to spend time with her family, relatives and friends. She enjoyed attending church, cooking, reading, sewing and making crafts. Jewell was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ed Rex, for whom she provided loving care at home during his long battle with dementia; sisters, Sylvia Henry, Senia Stevens; brothers, Joe Morgan, Cecil Morgan, Gilbert Morgan, Charles Morgan. She is survived by her son, Roger Rex; sisters, Ruby Meadows and Johnnie Sherwood; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Thanks to Lindsay Anders, Nikki Walker, and the many other caregivers that provided loving care to Jewell for so many years, and the Alzheimer's Tuesday Night Support Group. With the pandemic, the family understands if you do not attend the services. Family will greet friends Thursday, October 8 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 9 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
