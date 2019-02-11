RIDINGS, Jewell "J.D." Age 95, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Laurelwood Senior Living. J.D. was born in Somerset, Kentucky on March 27, 1923 to the late Joseph and Lilly Ridings. He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Victor Ridings; sister, Wilhemina Wells. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Steve) Kramer; grandson, Steven (Tracey) Eric Kramer; granddaughter, Kathleen Kramer; grandson, Mark (Lisa) Kramer; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Madeline, Liam, and Nate Kramer. J.D. was a devoted husband, father, papaw and all around "Mr. Fix It." He was always willing to help family or friends with anything and even spent time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran. Funeral services are Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight Dayton. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary