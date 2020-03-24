|
MUMFORD, Jil Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born July 30, 1937 to the late John Franklin & Dora Faye (Rhoades) Irey in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack Irey. She will be missed and remembered by her children Rebecca Miller, Lawrence Isenhower, Daniel (Kim) Isenhower, Patricia (Roy) Wells and Sandra (Steve ) Jordan; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Jill retired from Riverside Of Miami County and loved spending time with her family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Jill may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020