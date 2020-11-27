1/
Jill ALLEN
1951 - 2020
ALLEN (nee: Litz), Jill Ellen

69, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born on September 26, 1951, to James and Buelah (nee: Davis) Litz in Huntington, WV, Jill was a

Prayer Warrior and pillar of the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. She was a member of the Ohio Disaster Relief Group, the Urbancrest Laundry Ministry and she has been on several mission trips around the world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Edward Allen, one daughter, Amanda Allen and one sister Cynthia Litz. Visitation, Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM all at the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Child's Hope International. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting


www.hoskinsfh.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Urbancrest Baptist Church
NOV
30
Service
12:00 PM
Urbancrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
