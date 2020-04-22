Home

DOAN, Jill H. 68, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in SOIN Medical Center. She was born September 17, 1951 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Jack L. and Janet L. (Jones) House. Jill was a graduate of Shawnee High School, Miami University and received her Masters from Wright State University. She was a health and physical education teacher at Shawnee High School for 35 years. Jill was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She is survived by a daughter, Bailey E. Doan, Springfield; three siblings, Bart House, Brian & Kathy House, and Eric House, many generous brothers and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Jill's friends and family will miss her love of color and style, her wit, and her intense compassion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Doan in 2007 and a sister, Lisa J. House. Due to CDC guidelines a Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be buried in Ferncliff Cemetery alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
