KINDER, Jill Jill Kinder, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born August 19, 1953. Jill was a Certified Real Estate Appraiser for over 25 years and formerly served as a Fairfield City Council member. Jill was proudly involved in the city's 50th anniversary celebration in 2005. Jill loved traveling the world and she especially enjoyed visiting castles throughout Europe. She is survived by sister, Jodi Baker; son, Casey Childs (Shannon); daughter, Christy Randolph (Jeremy); and grandchildren, Sydney, Brooke, Bradley, Tyler, Jase and Paige. A private family service will be held at a later date.



