Jill TYSON

TYSON, Jill L. Jill L. Tyson, 52, of Springfield, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 7, 1967, in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth M. and Sharon L. (Draper) Walls. Jill loved her dogs, Xavier and Cinder but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was employed by Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and SRMC for 15 plus years. Jill loved spending time outdoors, traveling, especially to Memphis for Blues and BBQ. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include her beloved husband of 21 years, Marvin P. Tyson; one daughter, Cherish (Anthony) Jackson of Springfield; two step-sons, Julian Tyson of Florida and Jeremy Tyson of Dayton; parents; one sister, Jennifer Bostick (Rob Rowland) of Springfield; two brothers, Andrew Walls of Dayton and Shawn (Deborah) Walls of Urbana; two grandchildren that she adored, Alysis Applin and Adrien Applin; one niece, Haley (Donald) Lough and numerous other nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5-7 pm, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of Jill's life beginning at 7 pm, with Pastor Keith Justice officiating and live-streaming beginning at 7 pm, on Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged for Jill's services. Entombment will be held privately for the family on Thursday, in Ferncliff Cemetery.