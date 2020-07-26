1/
Jill YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG, Jill "JoJo" Jill Young, "JoJo", age 65, of West Carrollton, passed away July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Casey Smith; mother, Vera Young; twin sister, Jan Potter; and brother, Mike "Hamburger" Young. Jill is survived by her daughter, Dana (Jeff) Stubbs; grandchildren, Nick (Alexis), Bella, Gianna, Lorenzo; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Aubreona; brother, Tommy Young; her partner, Wayne Hartman, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved