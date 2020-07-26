YOUNG, Jill "JoJo" Jill Young, "JoJo", age 65, of West Carrollton, passed away July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Casey Smith; mother, Vera Young; twin sister, Jan Potter; and brother, Mike "Hamburger" Young. Jill is survived by her daughter, Dana (Jeff) Stubbs; grandchildren, Nick (Alexis), Bella, Gianna, Lorenzo; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Aubreona; brother, Tommy Young; her partner, Wayne Hartman, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
