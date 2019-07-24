Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim BREWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim BREWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim BREWER Obituary
BREWER, Jim "Red" 84, of Middletown, died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on Thursday, March 14, 1935 in Rogers, KY to Dorsie and Marie (Spencer) Brewer. Jim started racing when he was only 12 years old and followed it the rest of his life. If it didn't have wheels, he simply wasn't interested. He camped across the country making friends from around the world. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was also a retired teamster union member with 42 years of experience. He is survived by his wife; Cora Brewer; daughter: Judy (Gary) Dalton; son: Robert (Dana) Sticklen; 3 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now