BREWER, Jim "Red" 84, of Middletown, died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on Thursday, March 14, 1935 in Rogers, KY to Dorsie and Marie (Spencer) Brewer. Jim started racing when he was only 12 years old and followed it the rest of his life. If it didn't have wheels, he simply wasn't interested. He camped across the country making friends from around the world. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was also a retired teamster union member with 42 years of experience. He is survived by his wife; Cora Brewer; daughter: Judy (Gary) Dalton; son: Robert (Dana) Sticklen; 3 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019