MORGAN, Jim Of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Hyden, KY to William and Mae Morgan in 1934. Jim was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Russell William Morgan. Jim leaves his son, Jay, and daughter, Peggy, as well as granddaughter, Chelsea Bush (Matt), grandson, Jay, and great grandsons, Bennett and Lucas James Bush. He also leaves brothers, Sam (Carol)daughter Esther, and sons John, Mike, and Scott; Charles "Mickey" (Ruth Ann)sons John and Bobby; Tom "Baldy" (Joan)daughter Jennifer and son Andrew, and sisters Sally Hancock Kilroysons Bill and Tod; Brenda LaFever (Bill); and Betty Murphy (Patrick)daughter Colene. Jim will be missed by the extended family and a myriad of friends, as well as beloved Stivers' friends, fellow University of Louisville basketball players, and his garden buddies. Jim was a storied basketball player at Stivers High School and the University of Louisville as a member of the NIT-winning basketball team. Jim was drafted by the Syracuse Nationals basketball franchise, but chose to teach social studies and coach basketball at Stebbins High School where he taught for eight years. Jim then followed his heart, becoming a winning thoroughbred race horse trainer for several decades. Visitation is from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, and from 11:00 am to12:00 pm on Monday, October 7, with service to follow at noon, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Burial will be at Deerfield Cemetery, South Lebanon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Jim Morgan Scholarship, c/o Robert Roark, Principal, Leslie County High School, P.O. Box 970, Hyden, KY 41749. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019