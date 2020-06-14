Jim MOWERY

MOWERY, Jim Mr. James Ray Mowery, 69, of Varnville, South Carolina, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patricia Geer Mowery. Graveside funeral services, will be held 12:30, Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020 at Grimes Cemetery. The Reverend Dr. Tommy Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 am until 12 noon at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville; 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.