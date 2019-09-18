|
|
SHEPHERD, Jim A 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School, died at his home in Holly Hill, Florida on Sept. 6, 2019. He had battled ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's Disease, for almost three years. A son of the late Howard and Rosella Shepherd, he earned his bachelor's degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie-Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, PA. It's where he met his future wife, Phyllis Gleich, who was a nursing student at Western Pennsylvania Hospital. After graduation, Mr. Shepherd took an engineering job with Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut where he and his wife lived until they moved to Florida to join P&W operations there in 1970. He retired from the company in 1999. During retirement, he and Phyllis traveled the country every summer in their RV. He is survived by his wife of 55 years; daughter who Amy Brannon and her teenage daughter Laura of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; son Timothy of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters Carol Bear of Urbana, Ohio; Janet of Boston, Mass.; and brother Rick of Hansville, Wash. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the ALS Association (alsa.org).
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 18, 2019