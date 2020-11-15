1/
JIM TINDALL
1945 - 2020
TINDALL, Jim Byers

75, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away November 5, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945, son of the late William and Grace Tindall. Jim served in the U.S. Navy, retired from GM Harrison, and was a member of Lewisburg Baptist Church. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Loretta; son, Don (Barb) of Medway; son, David (Pam) of Huber Heights; daughter, Missy (Gabe) of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Jenny, Sarah, Alex, Marine Warrant Officer Zachary Boyd, Delanee, Olivia and Ella; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Skylar and one on the way; children from his first marriage: Jimmy, Theresa and Dale; and three grandchildren; brothers: Ray, Sam and Joe;

sisters: Dorothy, Helen and Peggy; and numerous other family members. Jim will be greatly missed. He was a true character and it was hard to leave him without a smile. He was the best husband, father and papaw. Jim loved his family, God and his country. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Jim or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
