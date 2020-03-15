|
SCOBY, Jimmelyn Nancy Age 63, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and her favorite role, being a "Nana", went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ, walked in her faith daily, and was a devoted member of the Maiden Lane Church of God. Jimmelyn was born in Johnson County, Kentucky on August 19, 1956 to James and Opal Chandler and moved to Ohio when she was in the second grade. She attended Springfield City Schools during her early years and graduated from her beloved Clark Shawnee High School. Later she attended Clark State Community College and became a lab technician. Following her dream to become a teacher, she graduated from Antioch College and taught science at Emmanuel Christian Academy. She was a beloved part of both their faculty and student communities. Jimmelyn lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed making memories with her family and friends. She followed Johnny Bench and the Big Red Machine in her youth and always had a love for sports, particularly baseball. She enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events and following her husband Jim's career as a teacher, sports broadcaster, and coach. Her passion for history and ancestry led her to join the Lagonda Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution where she was Vice Regent. As a member of the House Committee, she shared her passion by leading tours at the Pennsylvania House. Jimmelyn was preceded in death by father: James Chandler, paternal grandparents, William and Lydia Chandler, and maternal grandparents, Everett and Grace Wilcox. She is survived by her mother Opal Chandler; husband, Jim Scoby; sons, Dustin (Kristen) Stewart and Brett (Kelsey) Stewart; and daughter, Allison (Noah) Sebastinas. Also surviving are grandchildren, Morgan, Brooklyn, and Hayden Stewart and Addisyn Sebastinas; sisters, Cynthia (Jimmy) Blair and Constance (Ray) Nichols; sister-in-law, Elaine (Jeff) Garrison; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her adopted family, Nick, Monica, and Patrick Camilleri. Due to the circumstances at this time in our world, the family has made the difficult choice to hold a private funeral service. The service will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18th on the Maiden Lane Church of God's website www.maidenlane.church A public celebration of Jimmelyn's life will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Jimmelyn's honor be made to Hoops for Hope Basketball Ministry, the Pennsylvania House or Emmanuel Christian Academy. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020