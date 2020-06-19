CUBBIE, Jr., Jimmie Age 69, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life peacefully to be called home with the Lord, Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Born August 9th, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jimmie Cubbie, Sr. and Deveiry Cubbie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Sr. and Deveiry Cubbie, and Brother Lee Cubbie. He leaves to mourn his death 2 brothers, Charles and Bradford Cubbie; 4 sisters, Rejeana Cubbie Tinsley (Fletcher), Irma Cubbie Wise (late Warren Wise), Beverly Cubbie Shyne and Brenda Cubbie; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will have a dedication service at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 20th at Donald Jordan Funeral Home, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Memorial Services will follow promptly at dedication at 11am. Masks are required to be in attendance. Special Thanks to Miami Valley Neurologists team on the 11th floor for their care for our beloved Jimmie Jr.



