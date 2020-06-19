Jimmie CUBBIE Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUBBIE, Jr., Jimmie Age 69, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life peacefully to be called home with the Lord, Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Born August 9th, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jimmie Cubbie, Sr. and Deveiry Cubbie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Sr. and Deveiry Cubbie, and Brother Lee Cubbie. He leaves to mourn his death 2 brothers, Charles and Bradford Cubbie; 4 sisters, Rejeana Cubbie Tinsley (Fletcher), Irma Cubbie Wise (late Warren Wise), Beverly Cubbie Shyne and Brenda Cubbie; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will have a dedication service at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 20th at Donald Jordan Funeral Home, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Memorial Services will follow promptly at dedication at 11am. Masks are required to be in attendance. Special Thanks to Miami Valley Neurologists team on the 11th floor for their care for our beloved Jimmie Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
10:30 AM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved