Jimmie GIBSON Jr.
GIBSON, Jr., Jimmie Lloyd Age 51, Jimmie stepped into Eternal Life to Reside with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early in the morning on July 28, 2020. Jimmie knew no strangers and gave freely to anyone in need. He was a successful Real Estate Broker and a former Instructor with Hondros College. Jimmie was preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents, Aberdeen and Mary Pitts, Maternal Grandparents, Frank and Lovinia Weatherspoon. Jimmie is survived by his parents, Jimmie Sr. and Ernestine Gibson, loving & devoted wife, Zaneta (sons, Alexander, Nate), former wife, Mary (their sons, Christopher Lawrence and Aaron Michael). Daughter Brittany (Nick) Brown, and grandchildren, Kai, Malia Brown. Jimmie is also survived by sister, Denise (Jeff) Gauntner. Jimmie will be missed by good friends Tim Lockhart, Rufus Troutman, Ricky Young, and his numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins in the Gibson, Weatherspoon, Baker, Canada, and Pitts families. Please visit the Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek for details on the upcoming services. Details will be posted when available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
