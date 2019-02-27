MCKINNEY, Jimmie Age 79, Centerville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 24. He was born July 11, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest of four children and the son of the late J.D. and Anna McKinney. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Long (Harold) and Marie Nagy (Charlie). He is survived by his brother, Ray G. (Sonny) and his late wife Mary. Jimmie was a kind, generous, loving husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Patti) Ketteman McKinney of Centerville. Son, Jeffrey McKinney, his wife Terrianne and their three daughters, Joiy, Shawna and Ashlynn of Florida. Daughter Jennifer McKinney Olevitch-Roberson and her husband Doug Roberson of Raleigh, North Carolina. Daughter Debbie McKinney Riggins and her husband Mike of Pinehurst, North Carolina. A Celebration of Jimmie's Life will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from noon to 3:00pm on the campus of St. Leonard @ The Franciscan Center 8200 Provincial Way Centerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary