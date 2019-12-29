|
SURFUS, Jimmie S. 84, of Springfield, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dekalb County, Indiana on September 6, 1935 to the late Ralph and Ilah (DeLong) Surfus. Jim retired from Navistar International in 1998 after many years of service in the Ft. Wayne and Springfield plants. Following retirement, he worked nearly 20 years for Jeff Wyler in Springfield. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton. He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife, Sharon prior to her passing. He is survived by three sons and spouses, Jeffrey and Stephanie Surfus of Westfield, Indiana, Joel Surfus and Craig Starnes of Long Beach, California, and Eric and Lara Surfus of Middletown, Ohio; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Ellen Benson of Auburn, Indiana. Burial will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Eddy Cemetery, DeKalb County, Indiana. Local arrangements by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019